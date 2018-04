Muere en Japón a los 117 años la persona más longeva del mundo

Nabi Tajima, la persona más longeva del mundo, ha muerto este sábado a la edad de 117 años en la isla de Kikai, al sur de Japón, informa AFP.

R.I.P. Nabi TAJIMA (1900-2018), Japanese supercentenarian. She was also the oldest recorded Japanese and Asian person in history and the world's third oldest person ever to be validated by modern standards. She was the last living person to have been born in the 19th century. pic.twitter.com/w1BUt6ELB2

